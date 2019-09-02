|
|
Aubrey Kelley
Aubrey Howell Kelley Jr., 85, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joshua Jones officiating. Per Aubrey's request, please wear your Georgia Bulldog attire for the funeral service. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. James Kelley, Matthew Wright, Damon Rozier, Greg Hand, Josh Jones and Griffin Shollenberger will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Parker, Harry Davis, David Widincamp, Jim Willis, Don Heinecke, Joe Farrell, Curtis Boyd and Mack Burgess.
Born June 16, 1934 in Barretts, Ga., to the late Aubrey H. Kelley, Sr. and Doris M. Kelley, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Kelley was a retired supervisor of computer services with Robins Air Force Base. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Hawkinsville. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He had been a resident of Glynn County for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Kelley; and two sisters, Annette Kelley and Melvagene Mangel.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Debra A. Kelley of Brunswick; three children, Greta Wright and husband Matthew of Perry, Ga., Gregg Kelley and wife Alison of Pineview, Ga., and Colby Williams and wife Cortney of Brunswick; three grandchildren, James G. Kelley, Marti Kelley Jones and Kellyn Wright Shollenberger; three great-grandchildren, Addison Marie Kelley, Aralyn Elizabeth Kelley and Ava Grace Shollenberger; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials to , https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html, or , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1.
Please note, in the event of inclement weather, services could be delayed.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 2, 2019