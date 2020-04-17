Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
A walk-through viewing
Darien Funeral Home 1000 C A Devillars Street
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
A private graveside service
Belleville Cemetery
Barbara A. DeVerger Obituary
Barbara DeVerger

Barbara A. DeVerger, of Crescent, died April 11 at her residence.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 1 Friday, observing all social distancing rules and all other COVID-19 protection rules.

She is survived by her children, Eugene (Thelma) DeVerger, Raymond DeVerger, Jacqueline McGirth and Sherlene Burgess; siblings, Sam (Catherine) Campbell, Ernest Palmer and Edith (James) McIntosh; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 17, 2020
