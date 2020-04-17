|
|
Barbara DeVerger
Barbara A. DeVerger, of Crescent, died April 11 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 1 Friday, observing all social distancing rules and all other COVID-19 protection rules.
She is survived by her children, Eugene (Thelma) DeVerger, Raymond DeVerger, Jacqueline McGirth and Sherlene Burgess; siblings, Sam (Catherine) Campbell, Ernest Palmer and Edith (James) McIntosh; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 17, 2020
