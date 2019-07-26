|
Barbara Wilson
Barbara Becker Wilson, 67, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Barbara was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 1, 1952. She graduated from Surrattsville High School in Clinton, Md. She earned a B.A. at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She was married to Michael Wilson on Nov. 11, 1977. They were married 41 years.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson; her children, Austin Wilson and Taylor Wilson (Jeff Tailer); her brother, Chuck Becker (Wanda Becker); her sister, Pat Oles (Jim Oles); and many other family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Marion Charles Becker; and her mother, Ferroline Hewitt Becker.
Barbara was the heart of her family, who cannot begin to express their sorrow after her sudden departure. She was a wonderful wife and caring mother. The depth of her love was unparalleled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross in her memory. And that, you all tell your loved ones just how much they mean to you.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 26, 2019