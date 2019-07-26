Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Becker Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Becker Wilson Obituary
Barbara Wilson

Barbara Becker Wilson, 67, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Barbara was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 1, 1952. She graduated from Surrattsville High School in Clinton, Md. She earned a B.A. at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She was married to Michael Wilson on Nov. 11, 1977. They were married 41 years.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson; her children, Austin Wilson and Taylor Wilson (Jeff Tailer); her brother, Chuck Becker (Wanda Becker); her sister, Pat Oles (Jim Oles); and many other family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Marion Charles Becker; and her mother, Ferroline Hewitt Becker.

Barbara was the heart of her family, who cannot begin to express their sorrow after her sudden departure. She was a wonderful wife and caring mother. The depth of her love was unparalleled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross in her memory. And that, you all tell your loved ones just how much they mean to you.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now