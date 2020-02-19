Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Carteret Road Church of Christ
Barbara Grant "Crickett" Harrison


1938 - 2020
Barbara Grant "Crickett" Harrison Obituary
Barbara Harrison

Barbara "Crickett" Grant Harrison, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, in Kingsland, Ga.

She was born Dec. 30, 1938, to Edgar and Grace Grant of Dalton, Ga. She married Michael Harrison on Aug. 2, 1958, and they had give children. At age 35 she entered college fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse, and she spent most of her career working for a gastroenterology group, in Brunswick. After retiring from nursing at the age of 69, Barbara became a volunteer for the Seafarers to continue her passion of giving back to others.

Barbara loved caring for her children and grandchildren, cooking for large crowds of family and friends and showing compassion to those in need. She loved to laugh and meet new people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Harrison Sr.; and her son, Michael "Mickey" Harrison Jr.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Greg and Amy Harrison and Tyler and Lexie Harrison of Tampa, Fla.; Brian and Ellen Harrison and Ben Harrison of New York, New York, Michael Harrison of Essex Junction, Vt. and Morgan Harrison of Atlanta, Ga.; Grant Harrison of Lake Berryessa, Calif.; and Fran and Jim Stephens of Kingsland, Ga., and Michael and College Stephens and Julia and Alaina Stephens, of St. Marys, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Carteret Road Church of Christ. The church will host a luncheon after the service in the church social hall.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 19, 2020
