Barbara Harrison



Barbara Wickes Harrison passed away on July 19, 2019, after a brief illness, at her home on St. Simons Island.



Barbara was one of eight children born August 17, 1934 to Robert and Beatrice Wickes of Islington, London, England. Much of Barbara?s childhood coincided with England's entry into World War II and the subsequent bombing of London. She was one of the thousands of London's children who were evacuated out of the city to the countryside. She spent most of the war years on a farm in Willden, England. After the war, Barbara moved to Dagenham, England, with her family. She finished school and worked in various jobs, including as a seamstress. In 1956, she married Norman Harrison, whom she had met when they became pen-pals while he served in the British Army in Korea. The couple had three children and immigrated to the United States in 1968. Although she lived in America for almost 50 years (and was an American citizen for almost 40 years), Barbara never lost her Cockney accent or her very English sense of humor. Barbara considered her most important job to be that of a wife and mother (and later grandmother) although she did work outside the home in various jobs, including over 20 years as a housekeeper for the Reynolds family on Musgrove Plantation on St. Simons Island. After she retired in the mid-1990s, Barbara enjoyed visits with her family, being the beloved "Nanny Harrison" to her grandchildren, reading (Agatha Christie was her favorite author, but her bookshelves were full of many different types of books by various writers), and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most afternoons, Barbara could be found in her favorite chair drinking a cup of tea while either reading a book or matching pieces of a puzzle.



Barbara was preceded in death by Norman, her husband of 61 years, her parents, her brothers Robert Wickes and Joseph Wickes, and her sister Ann Turner.



Barbara is survived by her children: Deborah (John) Pfeifer of Slidell, Louisiana, James (Hayley) Harrison of Orlando, Florida, and Kathleen Harrison of Lakeland, Georgia; her grandchildren: Lillian, Julia, and Victoria Pfeifer of Slidell, Louisiana, and Olivia Quillman of Savannah, Georgia; brother and sisters: John Wick, Joyce Dove, Kathy Roberts and Margaret Navoev; along with numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.



In accordance with Barbara's wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of her life. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles and suggests donations to them in lieu of flowers. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandosns.com



The Brunswick News, July 22, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 22, 2019