Barbara Jane "Bobbie" Anderson, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



Born on March 30, 1934, in Savannah, Ga., she was a very proud graduate of Savannah High School. She caught the attention of Andy, the Air Force soldier who would become her husband, when he admired her beauty and lively dancing ability at a dance hall in Savannah. For decades, as wife of a career U.S. military man, Bobbie traveled the world and adapted to life and different cultures in Japan, Puerto Rico, Denver and Brunswick, until retiring to Demere Road, on St. Simons Island. She made a home for Andy and their three children wherever they were transferred in service to the country.



Bobbie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as walking on the village pier, sunbathing on the beach, chatting with friends, plus laughing and giggling with her two sisters, Betty and Edna. She loved the island life and made many friends who will miss her energy, laughter and enthusiasm. She will be remembered as a loving, intelligent powerhouse who set her sights on goals and persisted until achieving them.



For years, she was a trusted and reliable accountant at the Crab Shack and other local St. Simons Island businesses. Then, with her characteristic optimism and savvy, she created and operated Bobbie Anderson Real Estate - a successful real estate brokerage firm servicing St. Simons Island and the Golden Isles.



Bobbie is survived by her three grown children, Allen, Gale Fipps and Rich. Her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren will miss how she showered her love and attention on them. She often mentioned her fondness for her son-in-law, Don; and daughters-in-law, Connie and Linda.



Memorial services will be announced.



