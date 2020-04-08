|
Barbara Lindgren
Barbara Jones Lindgren, 85, of St. Simons Island, passed away and entered her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Southeast Georgia Health System, in the presence of her loving husband. During her brief illness, she was attentively cared for by the skilled medical and nursing staff of the health system.
Barbara was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Millen, Ga., the daughter of Robert Chapman Jones and Frankye McKenzie Jones. Her connection to the Golden Isles began as a small child, vacationing on St. Simons with her family. She graduated from Millen High School in 1952, and attended one year at Florida Southern College, in Lakeland, before transferring to Auburn University where she graduated in 1956. She was active in Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After graduating from Auburn, she received a teaching certificate from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.
Then it was time to "go to work." Barbara began teaching third grade at Reynolds Street School in Brunswick. While she enjoyed her short teaching career, the best part was that she had a "blind date" with a Naval Officer at NAS Glynco - the beginning of more than 60 loving years as the wife of John Lindgren. After her marriage in 1959, she lived in Atlanta and then Carrollton, Ga., before returning to St. Simons with her family as a permanent resident in 1972.
Barbara was an active member of St. Simons United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was involved with many ministries. She generously gave her time and talent to the Walk to Emmaus ministry for many years, until health reasons prevented her from continuing.
Her graceful, warm, and generous spirit was demonstrated by the loving hospitality she showed to those visiting her home. She was a lover of the natural beauty of God's creation, and expressed this in her talent for gardening. She had a keen eye for a "little root" of a plant, and knew just where to place it in her garden. She would always remember the story of where the plant came from or who gave it to her, giving added meaning to her creativity.
Barbara was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband; sons, Jones Lindgren (Mary) of Atlanta, and their three children, Mary Craig, Chapman and Kate, and Stan Lindgren (Beth) of Radnor, Pa., and their two children, Jack and Maly. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her sister, Caroline Jones Smith; and her granddaughter, Frances Whitehead Lindgren.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, and she will be buried with her family that has gone before at the Jones/Law Cemetery, Fairhaven United Methodist Church, in Herndon, Ga. A celebration where Barbara's many friends may gather to honor her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Fairhaven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1096, Millen, GA, or St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
