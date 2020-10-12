Barbara Shuman
Barbara Powell Shuman, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Oct. 7 at Magnolia Manor of St. Simons Island under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Barbara loved the staff of Magnolia Manor and Hospice, and her family is eternally grateful for the loving care she received as a resident there.
Barbara was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Pensacola, Fla., to Thelma Maudell and Frank Richard Powell. She met James Dotho "Bo" Shuman, while he was stationed there, serving with the United States Navy. Barbara and Bo got married and shared the travels of Navy life. As the wife of a Navy Chief in the submarine service, Bo would often be out to sea months at a time. Barbara managed to take care of the family as well as her duties of the Navy wives' activities. Barbara and Bo were avid bowlers and softball players and took advantage of every opportunity to play ball and bowl during their travels from one duty station to another.
In 1970, the family moved to Brunswick, where Bo retired, and Barbara continued her passion for competition bowling. She was a member and officer of the Women's International Bowling Congress and traveled extensively around the United States to compete in bowling tournaments. Barbara was named Golden Isles Bowler of the Year in 1979 and would still be bowling today if her health would have allowed her to. Barbara also loved horses and was involved in horse activities growing up. She and Bo owned and maintained a large horse farm in North Glynn County. They boarded horses, traveled to participate in horse shows, rodeos and various forms of horse competition in various states. Barbara was a longtime member of the Diamond Bar D Saddle Club. Outside of bowling and horse competitions, Barbara still found time to work as the office manager for the Bowl-a-rena in Brunswick and later for Ketch Courtyard and Condominiums in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Barbara was a very caring, loving and compassionate person and full of life until the very end. She loved and cared passionately for her family and friends. During her life, no grass ever grew under her feet because she was always on the go, including walking the halls at Magnolia Manor, day and night for the past two years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Shuman Mallette (Johnny) of St. Simons Island, Annette Shuman Leverette (Brian) of Waverly, and Nancy Shuman of Atkinson; grandchildren, Shelby Rooks Cookson (Stephen), Jamie Leverette, great granddaughter, Sophia Cookson, a brother, Kenneth David Powell (Marguerite); sisters, Mildred Marie 'Pat' Mata, Tina Diane Phieffer (Sterling) and Theresa Kay Broughton. Her number one passion and the love of her life, besides her family, was her little sidekick and traveling companion, Pecos, her dog. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Richard Powell and Thelma Maudell Cherry Kirksey; her husband Bo; sisters, Cora Patricia Kirksey; brothers, Frank Wendell Powell and Thomas Grady Powell.
A private service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date in Pensacola, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to a charity of the donor's choice
