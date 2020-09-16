Barbara Hernandez
Barbara Zazzi Hernandez, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, on St. Simons Island, Ga.
She was born April 30, 1944, in Lawrence, Kan., to Aldo and Marie Zazzi. She was a 1962 graduate from Tullahoma High School in Tennessee. She attended the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College and University of Memphis, was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1966. As a young nurse, she met the love of her life, Gustavo Hernandez, MD, while he was an intern at the University of Tennessee Medical School. They were married June 26, 1965. Barbara and Gus enjoyed 55 wonderful years of marriage and raised two beautiful children, Jennifer and Greg, in their hometown of Kingsport, Tenn.
Barbara was a devoted mother and spouse and dedicated her life to raising her children. She supported them in all of their vast activities including attending every soccer game, band performance and school function. With what time was left over, she dedicated her energy to volunteering in her community of Kingsport, Tenn. She was active in Junior League of Kingsport, the Medical Auxiliary, Big Brother/Big Sister, Children's Advocacy, Leadership Kingsport, Fun Fest Executive Committee and she was an avid supporter of the humane society, as well as a school nurse volunteer. As a passionate equestrian, she owned several horses; her last horse being her beloved Hawk.
As Jennifer and Greg grew older and had families of their own, Barbara and Gus spent time traveling and hiking around the world with friends. They eventually bought a home on St. Simons Island to be closer to their grandchildren. It was on St. Simons that she became involved with the Glynn County Medical Alliance, Junior League of the Golden Isles, Island Newcomers Club, Shorebirds, and the Historical Society as a lighthouse docent. Because of her strong Italian heritage, she loved gatherings with the Italian Club.
Barbara was a beautiful soul, vibrant, vivacious, with an infectious personality and spirit. She knew no strangers, and never missed the opportunity for a good social gathering. When Barbara walked into a room, you knew, and it is this lively, generous and kind personality that will leave a hole in all of our lives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aldo and Marie Zazzi.
She is survived by her husband, Gus; her children, Jennifer Hernandez Butler and Greg (Anna) Hernandez; her siblings, Marilyn (Dean) Foster, Tom (Brenda) Zazzi, Donald (Jennifer) Zazzi; four grandchildren, Caroline and Jon Henry Butler, Zara and Xavi Hernandez; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church. There will be a live stream on the St. William YouTube channel, StWilliamonSSI, for those who want to join the family virtually.
A celebration of life will be held in Kingsport, Tenn., at a date to be determined in 2021.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
), the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia (hsscg.org
) and The Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Funeral arrangements are provided by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 16, 2020