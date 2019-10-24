|
|
Barbara Jean Stokes-Koziol
Barbara Jean (Gardner) Stokes-Koziol, 82, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System after a short illness.
She was born in Cherokee County Ala., on July 2, 1937, to the late Marion and Rosa Lee Gardner. She moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 1967, with her family, where she remained until her passing. In 1999, she retired from King & Prince Seafood Corp., where she worked in the R&D Lab.
Barbara was a member of Bible Baptist Church where she helped in the nursery whenever she could. She attended faithfully until her health prevented her from doing so, but she never waned in her faith in her Savior.
Along with her parents, Barbara is predeceased by an infant daughter Vicki Stokes; a brother, William Gardner; and a sister, Nancy Copeland; as well as ex-husbands, Fayette Stokes Jr. and Stanly Koziol.
Survivors include son, Kerry (Debbie) Stokes of Callahan, Fla.; and daughters, Donna (Paul) Manning and Debbie (Cindy Williams) Stokes, both of Brunswick, Ga.; a brother, Darrell (Deborah) Gardner of Acworth, Ga.; as well as sisters, Betty (Cole) Simons of Ball Ground, Ga., and Carol (Mike) Tanner of Aragon, Ga.; her grandchildren, Leslie (Kenneth) Strickland, Joseph Manning, Valerie (Adam) Newbern and Lajanna (Kenny) Wood, all of Brunswick, Ga., Teresa (Jody) Moore of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Steven Stokes and Angela (Brent) Cox of Jacksonville, Fla., and Nicole (Geoff) Bird of Seattle, Wash.. She had 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, along with brother-in-law Jack Copeland of Cumming, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Clara Gardner of Acworth, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., with Brother Mike Landrum officiating. The service will be followed by a gathering in the Edo Miller reception room.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the research of their choice in Barbara's name.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 24, 2019