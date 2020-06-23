Barry S. Owens
Barry Owens

Barry S. Owens, 70, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born May 1, 1950, in High Point, N.C., to Don E. Owens and Gwendolyn Owens. He attended High Point Central High School.

Barry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Claudia Tedder Owens; his mother, Gwen Owens; sons, Travis and Brandon Owens; brothers, Don Jr., Craig and Tim Owens; sisters-in-law, Jodie Stamey, Beth and Mary Owens; daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Lucarelli and Stella Pearce; grandson, Tyler; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Barry loved his family and friends, golfing, woodworking and fishing in his Panga. We will all remember his infectious smile, adventurous spirit, terrific and sometimes mischievous sense of humor. Together, Barry and Claudia developed lifelong friendships with whomever they met. Our family was blessed with his wonderful presence and we will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in Black Mountain, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Christmount Christian Assembly, 222 Fern Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
