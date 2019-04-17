Beaman Harris Jr.



Beaman "Bob" Perrin Harris Jr., 86, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Friday, April 12, 2019, with his family by his side.



Bob was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Rocky Mount, N.C., the son of the late Beaman Perrin Harris Sr. and the late Rachel Francis Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his two sons, Dr. Terrance Mitchell Harris, and Anthony "Tony" Harris.



Bob graduated from Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina and later earned an Associate in Science degree from Kilgore Junior College in Kilgore, Texas. He was a veteran, and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He earned the rank of Technical Sergeant before he was honorably discharged after 22 years of faithful service.



After Bob's retirement from the service, he became an office manager at Lonestar Steel in Lonestar, Texas. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a devoted Christian and a member of the Brunswick First Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a member of the Wisdom Seekers Sunday School Class. Bob and his loving wife Patricia have resided in Brunswick, Ga., for the past 19 years.



Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memories for years to come are his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia B. Harris of Brunswick, Ga.; one daughter-in-law, Celia A. Harris of Brunswick, Ga.; three wonderful grandchildren, Breanna Celia Young (Charles) of St. Simons Island, Ga., Rachel Christina Miller (Patrick) of Brunswick, Ga., and Shelby Kathleen Harris of Atlanta, GA. His six great-grandchildren that he treasured dearly, Charlie, Celia, Hanna, Mason, Bailey and Gage also survive. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Meurlene Teague and Sandra Hicks (Kenneth); his nieces, Nancy, Sonja and Tonya; as well as his cousins, Pete, Lynn, Charlotte and Betty.



Bob will always be remembered for his caring nature. He enjoyed being a volunteer at Manna House. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home and watching Fox News. He loved his family, and enjoyed the time spent with them. Bob will also be remembered by his many friends.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service, to honor Bob's life, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Twitty Chapel of First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Crandall and the Rev. Chris Winford officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Bob's memory to First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, GA 31520, Morningstar Academy, 1 Youth Estate Drive, Brunswick, GA 31525, or Frederica Academy-Terry Harris Scholarship Fund, 200 Murray Way, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



The Brunswick News, April 17, 2019





