1/1
Beatrice Burke Dismer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Dismer

Beatrice Burke Dismer, 97, of St. Simons Island, passed into her loving Savior's arms on Sept. 6, 2020 in Gray, Georgia.

Mrs. Dismer was a native of Atlanta, Ga., a lifelong Catholic and revered church organist. She died surrounded by loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Dismer; and is survived by her sister, Margaret Mary "Peg" White of Atlanta, Ga.; and brother, William Martin Burke (Connie) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; children, William Blaise Dismer of Porto, Portugal, Joan Dismer Childs of Gray, Ga., Jeanne Elizabeth Dismer of St. Simons Island, Terri Dismer Bickley of St. Simons Island and Marshallville, Ga., Erika Dismer Doster of Augusta, Ga.; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.

Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory Hart's on Cherry Street

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved