Beatrice Dismer
Beatrice Burke Dismer, 97, of St. Simons Island, passed into her loving Savior's arms on Sept. 6, 2020 in Gray, Georgia.
Mrs. Dismer was a native of Atlanta, Ga., a lifelong Catholic and revered church organist. She died surrounded by loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Dismer; and is survived by her sister, Margaret Mary "Peg" White of Atlanta, Ga.; and brother, William Martin Burke (Connie) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; children, William Blaise Dismer of Porto, Portugal, Joan Dismer Childs of Gray, Ga., Jeanne Elizabeth Dismer of St. Simons Island, Terri Dismer Bickley of St. Simons Island and Marshallville, Ga., Erika Dismer Doster of Augusta, Ga.; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020