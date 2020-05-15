Beatrice Reed



Beatrice Lorraine Davis Reed, of Brunswick, died May 8 at her residence.



A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at German Village Cemetery, on St. Simons Island.



The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the chapel of L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.



L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020



