Beatrice "Bea" Pritchard Fowler
Bea Fowler

Beatrice "Bea" Pritchard Fowler, 100, of Decatur, Ga., passed very peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020, at her home in Brunswick, Ga. Family and personal caregivers were by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Joe" Marion Fowler Sr.; son, Robert A. Fowler; sisters, Pauline Pritchard and Miriam Cooke (Paul); and daughter-in-law, Leslie Guerrant Fowler.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Cindy (McDonald) Fowler of Brunswick; grandchildren, Evan Fowler (mother, Lisa Fowler), Alex Fowler (mother, Sandy Daniels), Matt Kerlin, Michele Kerlin, Will McDonald (Laurin) and Drew McDonald; nephew, John A. Fowler; cousins, Helen Mitchell, Terry Wright (Mike) and Rebecca Smith (Ray); great-granddaughter, Lola Elizabeth McDonald; grandchildren-in-heart, Candy (Michael) Gonzales; and many other extended family members.

A graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, in Decatur, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Beatrice Fowler to Hospice of the Golden Isles at www.hospice.me, or Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church at www.avondalepattilloumc.org.

A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A video recording of the service will be available at www.asturner.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 30, 2020.
