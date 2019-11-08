|
|
Belinda Jo Corbitt
Belinda Jo Connors Corbitt, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Brother Joel Longshore officiating. A private burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery.
Belinda was born Feb. 14, 1961, in Waterville, Maine, to Everett Leroy Connors Jr. and Gloria Jean Rumby Connors. Coming from Pearland, Texas, she had lived in Brunswick since 1981, and attended Revival Center and Christian Renewal Church. She was a certified dog trainer, loved music and had previously taught school at Revival Center Christian School.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Timothy Corbitt; daughters, Tara Elaine Levitt (Jonathan) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Kara Lynn Corbitt of Brunswick; a brother, Kenny Radney of DeRidder, La.; and sisters, Brenda Holmes and Bonnie Brown, both of Savoy, Texas, and Lyla Keyzer (Kent) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Samara Levitt, Melanie Levitt, Jedidiah Wilkinson and Jerome Wilkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Timothy Jr. and Tessie Marie Corbitt; and brothers, Bradley Connors and Kevin Connors.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 8, 2019