Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Church
Ardoch, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark A.M.E. Church
Ardoch, GA
Benjamin "Bennie" Cook

Benjamin "Bennie" Cook Obituary
Benjamin Cook

Benjamin "Bennie" Cook of Ardoch died Oct. 9, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark A.M.E. Church, in Ardoch, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his children, Elnora Cook (Clyde) Groves, Regena E. (Dennis) Rogue, Lynette M. (Victor) Jackson, Melvin Cook and Tawana Cook; siblings, Elnora Cook Vaden Pomella, Willie D. (Leona) Cook and Arthur Lee Cook; several grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019
