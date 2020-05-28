Benjamin Parse



Benjamin Kade Parse, 15, of Brunswick, passed away May 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, in Savannah.



Benjamin had lived in Brunswick all his life, and was a ninth grade student at Brunswick High School. He loved listening to music and reading books.



Survivors include his parents, Roger and Sandra Farrow; his mother, Susan Parse; a sister, Kenzie Parse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A private graveside service will be held at Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020



