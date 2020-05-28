Benjamin Parse
Benjamin Kade Parse, 15, of Brunswick, passed away May 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, in Savannah.
Benjamin had lived in Brunswick all his life, and was a ninth grade student at Brunswick High School. He loved listening to music and reading books.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Sandra Farrow; his mother, Susan Parse; a sister, Kenzie Parse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020
Benjamin Kade Parse, 15, of Brunswick, passed away May 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, in Savannah.
Benjamin had lived in Brunswick all his life, and was a ninth grade student at Brunswick High School. He loved listening to music and reading books.
Survivors include his parents, Roger and Sandra Farrow; his mother, Susan Parse; a sister, Kenzie Parse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.