Benjamin Parse

Benjamin Kade Parse, 15, of Brunswick, passed away May 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, in Savannah.

Benjamin had lived in Brunswick all his life, and was a ninth grade student at Brunswick High School. He loved listening to music and reading books.

Survivors include his parents, Roger and Sandra Farrow; his mother, Susan Parse; a sister, Kenzie Parse; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
