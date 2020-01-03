|
Benjamin Wilson
Benjamin "BJ" Wilson, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abysinia Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Abysinia Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Benjamin (Josephine) Wilson Jr., Allen Sypio Small, Franklin (Vendetta) Wilson, Lilla S. King, Edwin C. (Bertha) Wilson, Clarence N. Wilson and Beverly W. Mungin; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
