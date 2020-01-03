Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin "BJ" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin "BJ" Wilson Obituary
Benjamin Wilson

Benjamin "BJ" Wilson, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abysinia Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Abysinia Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Benjamin (Josephine) Wilson Jr., Allen Sypio Small, Franklin (Vendetta) Wilson, Lilla S. King, Edwin C. (Bertha) Wilson, Clarence N. Wilson and Beverly W. Mungin; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -