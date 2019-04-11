Home

Bennie Stewart passed away after a short illness on March 8, 2019, at his home, in Johnson City, Tenn.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1939, in St. Augustine, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, until relocating to Johnson City, in 2011.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Stewart; two brothers, Ray Stewart, of South Carolina, and Richard Stewart, of Alabama; four sons, Timmy Stewart, David Stewart and Danny Stewart, all of Brunswick, and Kenny Stewart, formerly of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Joshua, Shane and Lacie; and three great-grandchildren, Kellen, Loisom and Jacob.

A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with Minister Terri DePratter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local .

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 11, 2019
