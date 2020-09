Or Copy this URL to Share

Benny Cleghorn Jr.



Benny "Ben" Lamar Cleghorn Jr., 46, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Sunday in Kingsland.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kingsland United Methodist Church, with Brother Paul Dupree officiating. A private entombment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery, in Jacksonville.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020



