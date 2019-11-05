Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Bernice "Nanny" Francis Gault, 85, of Darien, departed this life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Glory Worship Center, in Darien, with the Rev. Tim Ferrell and Apostle Lee Brandt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery with Robert Gault, Thomas Gault, Joe Gault, Greg Gault, Matthew Gault, Stephen Morris, Michael Horne, Walter Ihde, Tyler Ihde, Wayne McClenithan and Michael McClenithan serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. William Grubb, Dr. Antonio Moran, nurses of Heartland Hospice, Nakita Saddler, Priscilla Ramsey, Renita Alston and Jonisha Alston.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Jan. 12, 1934, in McIntosh County, Ga., to the late Willie and Corine F. Ferrell, she was raised by her grandmother Carrie Folker, and was lifelong resident of McIntosh County. Mrs. Gault was employed with Sea Island for 21 years. She was a member of Glory Worship Center in Darien, and enjoyed cooking and taking care of others. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and grandmother, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a sister, Marion Ricord; and three brothers, Bill Ferrell, Frank Ferrell and Charles Ferrell.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Boyd L. Gault of Darien; five children, Eddie Gault and wife Tammy of Darien, Raymond Gault of Dublin, and Cindy Morris and husband Dwayne, Gregory Gault and wife Marcia, and Susan Ihde and husband Walt, all of Darien; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Rafolski of Brunswick; family friend, Clayton Redmond and many nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 5, 2019
