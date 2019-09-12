|
Bertha Davis
Bertha Mae Fox Davis, 85, of LaFayette, Ga., and formerly of Foxtown, Ky., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wesly "W.W." Fox and Rosie Sparks Fox.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Tommie Lee Davis; brother, Clonta "Mark" (Mary) Fox; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Prior to becoming a homemaker, Bertha was a foster parent, caring for many children over the years.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, in LaFayette.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Lakes Funeral Home, in McKee, Kentucky, followed by a graveside service at Fox Cemetery, in Foxtown, Ky.
