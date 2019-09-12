Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home
LaFayette, GA
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakes Funeral Home
McKee, KY
Bertha Mae Fox Davis

Bertha Mae Fox Davis Obituary
Bertha Davis

Bertha Mae Fox Davis, 85, of LaFayette, Ga., and formerly of Foxtown, Ky., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wesly "W.W." Fox and Rosie Sparks Fox.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Tommie Lee Davis; brother, Clonta "Mark" (Mary) Fox; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, Bertha was a foster parent, caring for many children over the years.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, in LaFayette.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Lakes Funeral Home, in McKee, Kentucky, followed by a graveside service at Fox Cemetery, in Foxtown, Ky.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 12, 2019
