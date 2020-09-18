Berthenia Gibson



Berthenia J. Gibson died Sept. 14, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Berthenia J. Gibson was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Lumber City, Ga., to Mr. Connie and Mrs. Artie Lee Jackson. She moved to the Brunswick area as a young child with her parents.



Upon moving to St. Simons Island, she attended Harrington Elementary School. She completed her elementary and secondary schooling at Haines Institute, in Augusta. Ga. She graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School (formerly Haines Institute). Mrs. Gibson received her B.S. degree from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., with a major in English and Social studies. Her post-graduate work was done at University of South Florida, University of Georgia, Augusta College and Southern University.



Mrs. Gibson taught two years at Central High School, in Alamo, Tenn. Upon returning to St. Simons island, she taught 35-plus years at Risley High School, Molette Junior High School and Brunswick High School.



Mrs. Gibson joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Simons Island, Ga., at a young age, where she served faithfully in many positions. She was a member of the Board of Trustees, Sunday School Teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also the Youth Activities Advisor, Historian and Publicity Coordinator.



In the Order of Eastern Star, she joined the Progressive Chapter No. 139. She was a past matron and life member with 64 years of service. In the Seventh Masonic District, she served16 years as Worthy Matron. During this time, she reigned as the first and third State Queen. In the Prince Hall Grand Chapter Jurisdiction of Georgia, she served as Grand Chapter Recordress for 15 years, Grand Secretary, Deputy Grand Lecturer and Advisor. She was a charter member of the Order of William West Assembly No. 302 of the Order of The Golden Circle. She was the Past Loyal Lady Ruler with 56 years of dedicated service. Under the State Grand Assembly OGC, she was the State Grand Loyal Lady Standard Bearer, State Grand Loyal Lady Secretary and Honorary Past State Grand Loyal Lady Ruler. She was a member of The Daughters of Isis, and a life member of Court No. 123.



Mrs. Gibson was a member of The Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.



The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St. The chapel's capacity is limited to 50 people, based on the COVID-19 executive order.



A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home. Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 18, 2020



