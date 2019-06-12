|
Bertie Alexander
Bertie Victoria Alexander passed away Monday, Jan. 9 at St. Vincent's Hospital, in Jacksonville.
Born in July of 1956, in Brunswick, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Charles Wallace Alexander and the late Vera Inez Strickland Alexander, of Gaston, S.C., where she spent most of her adult life.
She is survived by her brother, Wallace Alexander of Gaston, S.C.; and her sister, Sue Tolan of St. Augustine, Fla.
The family plans to have a celebration of life ceremony in the Gaston area in the near future.
Craig Funeral Home, in St. Augustine, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 12, 2019
