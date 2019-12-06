|
Bessie Butler
The funeral service for Bessie Lotson Butler will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
She is survived by her children, Margie B. Washington, Randolph Butler Jr. and Debra Butler; grandchildren and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
