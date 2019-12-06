Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First African Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First African Baptist Church
500 Market St
Darien, GA
View Map
Bessie Lotson Butler

Bessie Lotson Butler Obituary
Bessie Butler

The funeral service for Bessie Lotson Butler will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her children, Margie B. Washington, Randolph Butler Jr. and Debra Butler; grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 6, 2019
