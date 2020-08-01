1/
Bettie Lee Calhoun
Bettie Fox

Bettie Lee Calhoun Fox, 97, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Altamaha Healthcare, in Jesup, after an extended illness.

Born in Bridgeport, W.Va., her parents were William G. Calhoun and Rebecca Schmitt Calhoun. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert W.Fox Sr. and several siblings.

Bettie was a unit clerk for the Brunswick hospital and a Baptist. She enjoyed fishing.

She is survived by three sons, Robert W. Fox Jr., Richard Fox and Ronnie Fox, all of Brunswick; a daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Rick Keefe of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Robert W. Fox III, Deanna Moore (Carlyle), Adam Keefe (Danielle), Aston Fox and Samantha Renee Bourgeois; four great-grandchildren, Brett Fox, Colby Mocaby (Jamie), Conner Moore and Brittany Audrey; two great-great-grandchildren, Dallas Mocaby and Tinsley Mocaby; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 1, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
