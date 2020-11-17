1/1
Betty Ann Johnson
Betty Ann Johnson

Our beloved Betty Ann Johnson went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 11, 2020. She was born to the late Fritz and Ruth Bauer on March 7, 1923, in Weyauwega, Wis.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Hugh Johnson; son, David Johnson; and brother, Ross Bauer. She was an active member of St. Simons Christian Renewal on St. Simons Island, Ga., and former longtime member of Brownsville Church, Pensacola, Fla. Her life's passion was sharing her love for the Lord Jesus Christ with everyone she met.

Surviving relatives include her son, Gary Johnson (Dolores) of Las Cruces, N.M.; two daughters, Suzanne Clements (Bruce) of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Janice Johnson of Lindale, Texas; four grandchildren, Matthew Clements of Savannah, Ga., Steven Johnson (Gina) of Fishers, Ind., Brandon Clements (Sarah) of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Alexandra Clements of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. All of these lives were deeply touched by her love and faith in Christ.

A private family burial is being held at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, Fla., followed by a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 17, 2020.
