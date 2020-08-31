Betty Bryant
Betty June Bryant. Today her family and friends celebrate 90 years well lived.
She was born to Earl and Myrle Johnson - and yes, their names do rhyme - in 1929, and was the baby sister of Jetta, Loraine and Leo. She liked to share fond memories of a simple and carefree childhood in Brunswick's ARCO community where she could, "walk to town on the riverbank." As a teen she attended Glynn Academy and took a part-time job at S.H. Kress five and dime store where she caught the eye of a young stock boy named Ed Bryant. Well, Ed was smitten and was determined to make Miss Johnson, Mrs. Bryant. Ed?s mission was accomplished and the rest, as they say, is history.
The newlyweds bought property on Brunswick's Old Jesup Road, where they built a home both literally and figuratively. With their own hands they constructed the house that still stands today, with their love and care they nurtured the family that honors her memory now. She raised two kids, Steve, who married Jun-Ann Godwin, and Pam, who married Jim Daniel. Her grandchildren Chris Bryant married Emily, Kevin Bryant married Melissa, Justin Daniel married Kristen and Christy married Daniel Dixon. Combined, they blessed her with eight great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, Lauren, David, Nora, Whit, Naomi and Nealy.
The story of Betty is the story of Ed, and the story of Ed is the story of Betty. Such was their 66 years together. They were both active charter members of Pine Ridge Baptist Church where they worked with various youth groups from their own youth, until retirement age.
Her passion for fishing, camping and beaching helped encourage a family life filled with weekends at the Altamaha fish camp, vacations on the beach in St. Augustine and second-home camp site on the Julienton River in her retirement. As suggested, it was a life well lived.
Betty became a licensed cosmetologist and opened Betty's Beauty Shop, a home business which she operated for decades, and whose clientele became as much friends as customers.
After the loss of her dear husband Ed, she moved to Claxton to be close to family, and where she would make new dear friends and enjoy watching her grands and great-grands grow.
It was a long life, it was a fruitful life and it was a blessed life. Betty Bryant might be physically gone from us now, but her memory and spirit live on through her family, her friends and her faith.
A graveside service will be held at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, Brunswick, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick is entrusted with all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 31, 2020