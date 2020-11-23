1/
Betty Crowder
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Crowder

Betty Crowder, 81, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. James Crandall officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service time. A private burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are strongly recommended.

Betty was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Wetumpka, Ala., to Zelma Dukes and Lewis Baxter Messer, Sr. Coming from Griffin Georgia, she had lived in Brunswick since 1962, and was of the Baptist Faith. In her younger years, she was employed by Parker-Kaufman Realty, then by Big K, which later became known as Walmart. She retired from Walmart in 2014 and loved gardening and reading.

Survivors include her children, Darla McGee (Johnny), Jeff Crowder (Lora), Keith Crowder (Deb); a sister, Elizabeth Kelley; brothers, Henry Messer (Vivian), Terry Messer (Linda), Jerry Messer (Gail); grandchildren, Christopher Zategelo, John Christian McGee (Danielle), Angelina McGee, and Lindsey Ann Holmes; great-grandchildren, Madison Brooke Zategelo and Leia Ann Holmes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin S. Crowder, brothers, Louis Baxter Messer, Jr., Jimmie Messer, Eddie Messer, and Wayne Messer, and a sister, Joanne James.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
A wonderful Mother, and an even better grandmother. A woman made up of so much love and kindness that it overflows into the hearts and lives of every person who was lucky enough to meet her. She loves The Lord and I just know she’s happy by his side now. This beautiful woman, My Mother, has had a life well lived and will continue to live through all of us, as she taught us many ways of the world. I Love you Mom and I Always will, thank you for being a better mother than I could ever ask for.
Darla McGee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Birthday girl ! Lol
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Look how beautiful
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Rocking in her Daddys rocker
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Eating at Olive Garden
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Eating that mater gravy
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
November 21, 2020
Wonderful Mother and Grandmother
Darla Mcgee
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved