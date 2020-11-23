Betty Crowder



Betty Crowder, 81, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at her residence.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. James Crandall officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service time. A private burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are strongly recommended.



Betty was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Wetumpka, Ala., to Zelma Dukes and Lewis Baxter Messer, Sr. Coming from Griffin Georgia, she had lived in Brunswick since 1962, and was of the Baptist Faith. In her younger years, she was employed by Parker-Kaufman Realty, then by Big K, which later became known as Walmart. She retired from Walmart in 2014 and loved gardening and reading.



Survivors include her children, Darla McGee (Johnny), Jeff Crowder (Lora), Keith Crowder (Deb); a sister, Elizabeth Kelley; brothers, Henry Messer (Vivian), Terry Messer (Linda), Jerry Messer (Gail); grandchildren, Christopher Zategelo, John Christian McGee (Danielle), Angelina McGee, and Lindsey Ann Holmes; great-grandchildren, Madison Brooke Zategelo and Leia Ann Holmes.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin S. Crowder, brothers, Louis Baxter Messer, Jr., Jimmie Messer, Eddie Messer, and Wayne Messer, and a sister, Joanne James.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020



