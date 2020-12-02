Betty Harrell
Betty Harrell passed away at age 90 on November 27, 2020 with confidence in the good plan of God for her life, the peace of Christ filling her heart, and the expectation of ?being in the arms of Jesus.?
Betty was born in Wilmington, Delaware to George and Eva Cooke. Her father was a Methodist minister serving in Buffalo, Rochester and later Jamestown, New York; both parents had previously served in the Salvation Army. She met her husband Jerry while a student at Wheaton College and they were married in 1952; they have been deeply devoted partners in life for 68 years. Betty and Jerry have three children: Kathy, Debbie, and David, as well as their spouses and six grandchildren who love their grandmother dearly. Betty and Jerry spent their lives serving God on the mission field in Latin America and Kenya, as well as through twenty-three years in the U.S. Army. They visited Saint Simons Island in 1987 and fell in love with the island, retiring there in 1990. They have loved their community of friends, especially those from the Panama Canal Zone, from Wycliffe Bible Translators, and from their local church, Golden Isles Presbyterian Church. Betty?s dad wrote the song ?I Have the Joy, Joy, Joy Down in My Heart? and despite many geographic moves, career changes and recent illness, she has lived a life of joy. Betty was known for her servant?s heart, her trust in God and her love for her family, especially for Jerry. Her love for others and her generous heart will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of an in-person gathering, the memorial service will be streamed online in order to accommodate public health guidelines. For access to the zoom link for the service, please send an email to admin@gipc-pca.org.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, December 2, 2020