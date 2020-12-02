1/1
Betty Harrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Harrell

Betty Harrell passed away at age 90 on November 27, 2020 with confidence in the good plan of God for her life, the peace of Christ filling her heart, and the expectation of ?being in the arms of Jesus.?

Betty was born in Wilmington, Delaware to George and Eva Cooke. Her father was a Methodist minister serving in Buffalo, Rochester and later Jamestown, New York; both parents had previously served in the Salvation Army. She met her husband Jerry while a student at Wheaton College and they were married in 1952; they have been deeply devoted partners in life for 68 years. Betty and Jerry have three children: Kathy, Debbie, and David, as well as their spouses and six grandchildren who love their grandmother dearly. Betty and Jerry spent their lives serving God on the mission field in Latin America and Kenya, as well as through twenty-three years in the U.S. Army. They visited Saint Simons Island in 1987 and fell in love with the island, retiring there in 1990. They have loved their community of friends, especially those from the Panama Canal Zone, from Wycliffe Bible Translators, and from their local church, Golden Isles Presbyterian Church. Betty?s dad wrote the song ?I Have the Joy, Joy, Joy Down in My Heart? and despite many geographic moves, career changes and recent illness, she has lived a life of joy. Betty was known for her servant?s heart, her trust in God and her love for her family, especially for Jerry. Her love for others and her generous heart will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of an in-person gathering, the memorial service will be streamed online in order to accommodate public health guidelines. For access to the zoom link for the service, please send an email to admin@gipc-pca.org.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved