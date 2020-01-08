Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Betty Jane Bentley


1941 - 2020
Betty Jane Bentley Obituary
Betty Jane Bentley

Betty Jane Bentley Aug. 9, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2020

God has claimed another Angel, as Betty passed away peacefully at home while being comforted by her daughter. She was a warm, hardworking, compassionate, strong woman who was loved by all that knew her. She was a breast cancer survivor (July 2019) but lost the battle to congestive heart failure.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Bentley; two brothers, Bill and Tim Briggs; five sisters, Kathy VanHoesen, Janice St. Louis, Rosemary Carter, Jackie Fox and Cheryl Palumbo; her grandchildren, Christa Blackwood, Angie Coates, Carolee Moore, Summer Moore, Tracy Hicks, Tonya Riddley (Geoffory Riddley) and a grandson; 21 great-grandchildren, with one due in March; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Although she's gone, she will never be forgotten and will be missed immensely. Per her final wishes there will be no service held. Thank you everyone for your blessings and prayers.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 8, 2020
