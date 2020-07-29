Betty Hanen



Betty Jane Hanen, 83, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Addington Place, in Brunswick, where she had resided the past five years.



Betty was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Raintoul, Ill., to Ralph and Mabel Terrell Wilson. She had lived in Brunswick for the past 47 years, and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Betty had been employed with First Federal Savings Bank, Freidman's Jewelers and Zales.



A private service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery.



Betty is survived by her children, Paul Hanen of Woodbine, Pam Gayler (Tim) of Alabama, and Gayle Moore (Chan) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Neena Morris, Reece Moore and Griffin Moore; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Tyson Senior; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Lewis Hanen; and a granddaughter, Kacey Lynn Hanen.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020



