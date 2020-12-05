1/
Betty Jean Davis
1938 - 2020
Betty Jean Davis

Betty Jean Davis, 82, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born Dec. 22, 1938, in Baxley, Ga., to L.C. and Ruby Page. She attended Middle Georgia College, in Cochran, Ga., and went on to work for Georgia Fish and Wildlife for numerous years, where she eventually retired.

She was a genuine Southern lady who had a deep love for her family. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, socializing with friends, playing bridge and Rummikub with her club and close friends.

Betty Jean is survived by her son, Kim Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Davis; and son, Terry Davis.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park. Interment will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
DEC
7
Interment
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery
