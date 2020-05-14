Betty Jean Horton Bullard
Betty Jean Bullard

Betty Jean Horton Bullard, 89, of Nahunta, died Monday at her granddaughter's residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service on Friday at Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick.

Due to the pandemic, the family requests that people observe the rules for social distancing.

For those who are comfortable attending, the family will receive family and friends following the service at 715 Clover St., in Jesup.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
