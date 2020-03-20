Home

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
chapel of Darien Funeral Home
Betty Jean James

Betty Jean James Obituary
Betty Jean James

Betty Jean James died March 13, 2020, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her mother, Willie Mae Williams; her significant other, Early Givens Jr.; children, Clifton (Shantelle) James, Elekia (Daniel) Anderson and Chrissa James; siblings, Jerry (Pam) James, John Ivey, Johnnie (Pat) Williams, Willene Walker, Katie Robinson, Linda Scott and Mary (Chevis); and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 20, 2020
