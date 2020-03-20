|
|
Betty Jean James
Betty Jean James died March 13, 2020, at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, Willie Mae Williams; her significant other, Early Givens Jr.; children, Clifton (Shantelle) James, Elekia (Daniel) Anderson and Chrissa James; siblings, Jerry (Pam) James, John Ivey, Johnnie (Pat) Williams, Willene Walker, Katie Robinson, Linda Scott and Mary (Chevis); and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
