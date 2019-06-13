Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Upper Mill Cemetery
Betty Louis Cooper Hughes

Betty Louis Cooper Hughes Obituary
Betty Hughes

Betty Louis Cooper Hughes, of Ardoch, died June 6, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Charlie "Amp" Cooper; and one sister, Castella Simmons; nieces, Anitra Simmons, Yamasheta (Melvin) Knox-Jones and Alexandria Simmons; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 13, 2019
