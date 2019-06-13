|
Betty Hughes
Betty Louis Cooper Hughes, of Ardoch, died June 6, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Charlie "Amp" Cooper; and one sister, Castella Simmons; nieces, Anitra Simmons, Yamasheta (Melvin) Knox-Jones and Alexandria Simmons; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2019
