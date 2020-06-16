Betty Higgins



Betty McDonald Higgins, 86, of Brunswick, passed away on June 13, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Higgins was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and a homemaker.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, H.S. McDonald and Renna Brewer McDonald; two brothers, Billy McDonald and Bobby McDonald; and one sister, Martha Higginbotham.



She is survived by her daughter, Susie Hollington; son, Marty Higgins (Linda); grandchildren, Doug Tinsman, Jamie Higgins (Kelly), Brooke Tinsman, Jeremy Higgins (Wendy), Larry Whitt Jr. and Channing Poindexter (John); sister-in-law, Elaine McDonald; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 16, 2020



