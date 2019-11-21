|
Betty Murphy
Betty Majette Murphy, 95, died on Nov. 18, 2019.
Her parents, Mary Ellen and Roswell Majette, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her five children,Susan Murphy (Don Carson), Mike Murphy (Cheryl), Ellen Murphy (Larry Smith), Katie Murphy Orrel (Wally) and Roswell Murphy (Melba); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild. Her beloved dog Pippin also survives her.
Mrs. Murphy graduated from Jesup High School, continued her education at Georgia State Women's Academy in Valdosta and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her master's degree at UGA and did additional work at Georgia State and Florida Atlantic University.
In high school, she won State's Best Actress award in Athens as well as winning debating awards. At the high school graduation, she received the Best All Around Student Award. Mrs. Murphy continued her interest in drama and was awarded leads in plays at GSWC and UNC.
For a number of years, she was active in the Girl Scouts of America as scout leader as well as serving on the board of directors for the Girl Scout Council in Savannah, Ga. She also accompanied the local troop on a trip to Mexico.
After moving to Savannah, Mrs. Murphy was active in the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club, winning the highest award in the Sierra Club for her efforts in their recycling program.
Mrs. Murphy worked for five years with a program for young people adjudicated to special programs by the juvenile court. She completed her working career by serving for four years as a counselor at Bartlett Middle School in Savannah.
During her time in Savannah, she made trips to Mexico, England, Scotland, Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, and Guatemala. She also loved camping and made trips to Virginia, Florida, Arizona, New England and the Midwest.
After retirement, Mrs. Murphy concentrated on her writing, being published in "The Savannah Morning News," "The Savannah Magazine," as well as some national magazines. Her most devoted volunteer work was given to the Save-A-Life organization in Savannah, and as a hospice volunteer.
Mrs. Murphy was a brilliant and progressive thinker, a fearless adventurer, a conscientious steward of the Earth and its creatures, and an influential educator at the high school and college level.
The family would like to thank Georgia Hospice and Thrive on Frederica Assisted Living on St. Simons for their love and care of her.
The family will have a private service for her at a later date. Donations can be made to Georgia Hospice, 777 Gloucester St., Suite 303, Brunswick, GA 31520.
The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019
