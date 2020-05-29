Beulah Kuntz
Beulah Edna Kuntz, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born on March 26, 1928, in Ellabell, Ga., to the late William Luther and Vidalia Lewis Greene, she was the baby of 10 children and the last to go to her heavenly home.
Mrs. Kuntz enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reading the Bible and praising the Lord. She was a member of the Hinesville Assembly of God Church and Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick. Mrs. Kuntz had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 10 years, living with her daughter, Marie Jump.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clark W. Kuntz Sr.; great-grandson, Evan Neal Jump; six brothers, Jennings Greene, Luther Greene, the Rev. Joseph "Thomas" Greene, the Rev.Harold Greene Sr., Seaborn Greene and Robert Greene; and three sisters, Lucelle Bell, Margaret Smith and Judy Smith.
She is survived by three daughters and one son, Alice Kuntz Hill and husband, Don, of Taylors, S.C., Marie Kuntz Jump and husband, Neal, of Brunswick, Ga., Cheryl Kuntz Brinch and husband, Jeff, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Clark W. Kuntz II of Germany; grandchildren, Bob Ganem of Cleveland, Ohio, Rebecca Jump Walden and husband, James, of Brunswick, Robbie Jump and wife, Ginger, of Brunswick, Amanda Hill Bruce and husband, Teddy, of Lyman, S.C., Jon Hill and wife, Bethany, of Greer, S.C., Kristin Brinch of Lewisville, Texas, Michelle Brinch Peachey and husband, Robert, of McKinney, Texas, and Thomas Brinch and wife, Lauren, of San Antonio, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, in Hinesville, with the Rev. William Ligon Sr. and the Rev. Mark Linton, both of Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick, officiating.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020
Beulah Edna Kuntz, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born on March 26, 1928, in Ellabell, Ga., to the late William Luther and Vidalia Lewis Greene, she was the baby of 10 children and the last to go to her heavenly home.
Mrs. Kuntz enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reading the Bible and praising the Lord. She was a member of the Hinesville Assembly of God Church and Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick. Mrs. Kuntz had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 10 years, living with her daughter, Marie Jump.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clark W. Kuntz Sr.; great-grandson, Evan Neal Jump; six brothers, Jennings Greene, Luther Greene, the Rev. Joseph "Thomas" Greene, the Rev.Harold Greene Sr., Seaborn Greene and Robert Greene; and three sisters, Lucelle Bell, Margaret Smith and Judy Smith.
She is survived by three daughters and one son, Alice Kuntz Hill and husband, Don, of Taylors, S.C., Marie Kuntz Jump and husband, Neal, of Brunswick, Ga., Cheryl Kuntz Brinch and husband, Jeff, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Clark W. Kuntz II of Germany; grandchildren, Bob Ganem of Cleveland, Ohio, Rebecca Jump Walden and husband, James, of Brunswick, Robbie Jump and wife, Ginger, of Brunswick, Amanda Hill Bruce and husband, Teddy, of Lyman, S.C., Jon Hill and wife, Bethany, of Greer, S.C., Kristin Brinch of Lewisville, Texas, Michelle Brinch Peachey and husband, Robert, of McKinney, Texas, and Thomas Brinch and wife, Lauren, of San Antonio, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, in Hinesville, with the Rev. William Ligon Sr. and the Rev. Mark Linton, both of Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick, officiating.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2020.