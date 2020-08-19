Billie Jones
Billie Lucille Jones, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Aug. 17, 2020.
Billie was born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Greensboro, N.C., and lived a long and happy life of faith and service to others. She is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Ray Frederick Jones; her brother, Arthur Bennett (Avalon); her sister, Doris Howell (Randy); her father, W.W. "Bogie" Bennett; her mother, Josephine "Josie" Bennett; and her granddaughter, Amber Minor.
Billie is survived by her sisters, Betty Thrift (Thomas) and Phyliss Moyer (Darell); and her brother, Timmy Bennett (Freda).
She is survived by her three children, Don Jones (Christina), Sheri Lawrence (Rick) and Robin Minor; as well as her grandchildren, Dawn Miller (Scott), Heidi Rees (Danny), Ryan Lawrence (Susan), Wendi Williams (Noah), Heather Lui (Edwin), Kimberly Minor (Bruce), John Christopher Minor (Jordan) and lovingly, Sube Lawrence and Clint Miller.
She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren, Cameron Miller, Preston Lawrence, Max Lawrence, Brady Miller, Mason Williams, Sam Lawrence, Alli Lucille Williams, Steven Rees, Nathaniel Rees, Zek Rees, Joshua Rees, Simon Rees and Charlotte Lui. She loved and was loved by many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and dear friends.
Known affectionately as "MeMe J" to her precious grandchildren, Billie was a giving and compassionate soul, never looking for glory or attention, but always serving others with her time and talents. She had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was especially known to send cards of encouragement with Bible verses that always seemed to arrive at the perfect time of need. She enjoyed simple pleasures such as making sourdough bread, camping and watching her Atlanta Braves (especially Dansby Swanson). She was always inspiring, offering bits of wisdom and encouragement, most especially to those she loved. In her life, she embodied Proverbs 31:31, "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." She touched many lives with her generosity and passion and will be profoundly missed.
A visitation will be held at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at a graveside service at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for "memory cards." Please share a special memory which will be read together by the family. In lieu of meals, use the time and money to prepare a meal for your family and dedicate it to her memory - a fitting tribute to our "family night" - a weekly tradition of a Wednesday evening meal and fun family game. Those wishing to make a donation may donate to the American Stroke Association
in her name.
Active pallbearers for the funeral will include Ryan Lawrence, Danny Howell, John Minor, Mark Moyer, Terry Bennett, Bobby Thrift, Wayne Bennett, Bruce Wood, Richard Howell and Bart Bennett. Her great-grandsons, Preston Lawrence, Max Lawrence, Brady Miller, Mason Williams and Sam Lawrence, will walk with the active pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers include Donny Jones, Noah Williams, Edwin Lui, John Christopher Minor, Danny Rees, Clint Miller, Cameron Miller, Shane McDaniel, Woodmen of the World, Golden Isles Good Sams Club, Glynn Academy Class of 1948, Lakeside Methodist Church, D.A.R., Emmaus Walk and Republican Women.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020