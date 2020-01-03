|
Billy Atkins
Billy Clyde Atkins passed away Dec. 29, 2019,
surrounded by family.
A veteran, with 44 years of services in the United States Army Reserve, CW4 Atkins served with the 424th Engineer Group out of Alabama, as well as United States Army Marksmanship teams. He served for years as both an officer-in-charge and coach of Army rifle teams, competing at the national and international levels. His distinguished career garnered numerous championships, and he was honored with a rifle range and a national championship trophy named after him. His career extended to coaching the Georgia Junior Rifle Team, as well as the Brunswick NJROTC Team to repeated success over his many years. A junior rifle match and a rifle range were named after him to recognize his years of service to rifle shooters at all levels of competition.
A lifelong member of the church, a Mason and farmer, he served the church at every opportunity, spent him time helping others and enjoyed working on his farm, mechanic work and performing volunteer work in his hometown of Tallassee, Ala., and later, Brunswick, Ga., where he resided the last 32 years.
Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Valerie Atkins; children, Joe Atkins (Brenda), Jon Atkins (Penny), Jan Smith (Jamie) CJ Atkins (Leah) and Daniel Atkins (Danielle); grandchildren, JC Atkins, Jamie Lassiter, Laci Baker, Billy Frank Atkins, Ben Atkins, Brandon Atkins, Austin Atkins, Brady Atkins, Jason Lassiter, Curt Atkins, Brad Atkins, Stuart Smith, Carver Atkins, Madden Atkins, Palmer Atkins, William Atkins and Elliott Atkins; sibling, Vicki Baker (Ray).
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde and Irene Still Atkins; son, Jim Atkins; grandson, Brandon Lassiter; siblings, Julia Mann, Loree Atkins, Bernard Atkins and Ray Atkins.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Providence Primitive Baptist Church, with Elder Marvin Paulk officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be held in the Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home, in Tallassee, Ala., is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020