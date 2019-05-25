Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Billy H. Waters Obituary
Billy Waters

Billy H. Waters Sr. died Saturday in the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 1 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Following the service, a continuation of his celebration of life will be held at his home, 108 Marsh Landing Drive, Brunswick.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2019
