|
|
|
Billy Waters
Billy H. Waters Sr. died Saturday in the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 1 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Following the service, a continuation of his celebration of life will be held at his home, 108 Marsh Landing Drive, Brunswick.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2019
Read More