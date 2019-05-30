Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
his home
108 Marsh Landing Drive
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy H. Waters Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy H. Waters Sr. Obituary
Billy Waters, Sr.

Billy H. Waters Sr., passed away on May 18, 2019, peacefully with his family.

Billy was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Bulloch County to the late Grover and Sarah "Sally" Waters.

He is survived by his sister, Jackie Parker; his children, Billy Jr., KaSandra McNally (Mike), Cindy Van Treese (Geoff) and Jonathan Waters (Brian). He has five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He also has many wonderful and loving friends. We love you, Dad.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Following the service, a continuation of celebration of life will be held at his home at 108 Marsh Landing Drive, Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now