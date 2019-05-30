|
|
Billy Waters, Sr.
Billy H. Waters Sr., passed away on May 18, 2019, peacefully with his family.
Billy was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Bulloch County to the late Grover and Sarah "Sally" Waters.
He is survived by his sister, Jackie Parker; his children, Billy Jr., KaSandra McNally (Mike), Cindy Van Treese (Geoff) and Jonathan Waters (Brian). He has five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He also has many wonderful and loving friends. We love you, Dad.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Following the service, a continuation of celebration of life will be held at his home at 108 Marsh Landing Drive, Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 30, 2019