Billy King

Billy KingBilly King, 79, of Blythe Island, a loving, good man, passed on June 24, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.He was married to his wife, Judy Wilkerson King, 79, for 60 years.His other family includes his mother, Frances Crews King, 97, of Brunswick; and his daughters, Alice Brown of Comer, Ga., and Anne Roland of Jesup, Ga. Billy was the legal guardian and father substitute to grandson, William Dewitt King Jr., one of his 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Billy was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Dewitt King; his brother, Bobby Dewitt King of Chuluota, Fla.; and a son, William Dewitt King of Brunswick.Born Nov. 22, 1940, in Nahunta, Ga., he was a 1960 graduate of Glynn Academy, served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a project supervisor for Stebbins Manufacturing and Engineering Co., of Watertown, N.Y., until he retired to live the good life as a member of Harrington Tract Hunting Club. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, and growing a large vegetable garden to feed family and friends, as well as citrus fruit trees.A graveside service to celebrate Billy's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Little Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, in Gardi.In lieu of flowers, grow a garden, take a child fishing, enjoy the outdoors and kiss your spouse and children often.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, June 26, 2020