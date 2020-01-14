|
|
Dr. Billy Weeks
Dr. Billy Nance Weeks, 86, of St. Simons Island, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He died at his residence surrounded by family, caregivers and his nurses from Georgia Hospice Care.
Dr. Weeks was affectionately known by his family and close friends as either "Willie," "Sonny," or "Dee Wee," although Billy was his given name.
Billy was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Clinton, S.C., to the late Benjamin Malachi and Lillian Nance Weeks. He was a graduate of Greenville High School in South Carolina. In addition, he was a member of the Grand Council of the Order of the DeMolay. Upon high school graduation, Billy attended the University of Alabama, where he developed his devotion to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where actor/singer Jim Nabors became his "big brother" and friend. Billy proudly served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army for four years. Billy met and married the love of his life, Eleanor "Ellie" Dempsey, in 1957. Billy attended the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine, where he was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
In 1962, Billy and Ellie chose Glynn County as the perfect place to set up his veterinary practice and raise their family. He was a beloved veterinarian, practicing in the Brunswick area for over 30 years. His deep love for animals was obvious. It was often said that clients wished he could be their "pediatrician" since Billy went above and beyond to show kind, compassionate and skilled care to the animals entrusted to him. He was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the committee on stewardship and finance for many years and as district lay leader for the Waycross District. On numerous occasions, he was a speaker for the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.
Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellie Weeks of St. Simons Island; three children, Ben Weeks (Dean) of Phoenix, Ariz., Tad Weeks (Lisa) of Houston, Texas, and Diana W. Josey (Kevin) of St. Simons Island; nine grandchildren, Kevin Mitchell, Kyle Weeks, Brittney W. Kanatani, Lexie W. Councill, Wes Weeks, John Ryan Josey, Rebekah J. Wills and Wade Josey; and seven great-grandchildren.
During Billy's life he made many friends and was able to "woo others in" to make them feel like family. He loved to brighten someone's day by telling a story from his past, a joke or by changing a frown to a smile. Once retired, he made usual visits to the nursing homes and home-bound residents, which brought him great fulfillment.
Billy's main two priorities in his life were loving the Lord and his family. Because he put the Lord first, he modeled what an honest relationship with God looked like, humility at its core. Billy cherished every moment he spent with all of his family, especially when he was able to bring his grandchildren to visit every summer, teaching them to swim and fish. By doing this, Billy made it possible for the grandchildren to get to know one another. He will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church Brunswick with the Rev. Jim Crandall, the Rev. Buzz Yarborough and Chaplain Gareth Allcott officiating. The family will receive guests following the service, at 2 p.m., across the street at Beach Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 14, 2020