|
|
Billy Logue Sr.
Billy Robert Logue Sr., 85, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Gareth Allcott officiating.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, with Jeff Kicklighter, Pete Cooper, Christopher Waller, James Narron, Kyle Blakney and Dustin Schnedeker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Seaboard Construction.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Robert was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Wheeler County, Ga., to Alton Letha and Clara Louise Nix Logue. He had lived in Brunswick most of his life, and was a 1953 graduate a Glynn Academy, a member of B.P.O. Elks 691 and retired from Seaboard Construction in 2008, after more than 50 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Logue of Brunswick; sons, Billy Robert Logue Jr. (Hope) of Sandersville, Ga., Michael Corey Logue of Brunswick, Gregory Dowling Logue (Michelle) of Waynesville and Jeffrey Dean Logue of Brunswick; a brother, Enie Logue (Barbara) of Waynesville; sisters; Mabel Drawdy of Kingsland, Fran Strickland of Screven and Evelyn Kinlaw of Juliette, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Rachel, Rebecca, Steven, Johnathan, Justin, Josh, John, Brittney, Jeffrey and Corey Logue; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Georgia Hospice Care, for the wonderful care given to Mr. Logue during his illness.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 8, 2020