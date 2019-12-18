Home

Billy S. Crenshaw

Billy S. Crenshaw Obituary
Billy Crenshaw

Billy S. Crenshaw, 85, of Brunswick, and formerly of Palatka, Fla., died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Interment, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the .

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 18, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 18, 2019
