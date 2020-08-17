Bo Hendricks
Clayton S. (Bo) Hendricks of Atkinson passed on the morning on Aug. 15 at his home, with his three sons and his wife of 60 years by his side.
The second son of S.T. and Penny Hendricks, Bo was born in Glynn County on Oct. 18, 1935. Though his parents intended to name him after an uncle named Sweed, an error at the hospital caused his full name to be recorded as Clayton Sweet Hendricks. Bo endured ribbing about his unusual middle name for his entire life.
Growing up in Brunswick during the second World War meant that from an early age Bo was accustomed to living off the land and using creative means to entertain himself. His mother grew vegetables in her garden, and his father raised livestock in the fenced yard off Cleburne Street. As a boy, he fished in the creeks and streams near his home to provide food for his family. As an adult, he fished in the marshes off the Golden Isles for the sheer pleasure of wetting a line. By nature, Bo was not a patient man, but fishing was something he could do alone or accompanied, in salt water or fresh, in the cold darkness of a winter morning with a brother-in-law or in the warm sunshine of a summer evening with his grandchildren.
During high school at Glynn Academy, Bo discovered that he had a gift for machine work. He was able to take many classes that refined his skills, and upon graduation he immediately found employment as a machinist. He joined the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged after several years of service. After years of pursuit and wooing, Bo was finally able to convince the love of his life, Mary Cross of Hickox, to marry him in 1960, and the newlyweds lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for a brief time. However, their kin were in Southeast Georgia and with their two young sons, Sammy and Randy in tow, the young couple moved to Blythe Island, and Bo began his career at Hercules Incorporated. During the next decade, Bo steadily worked through the ranks of the manufacturing plant as a machinist, a perfectionist, an innovator and a leader. Another son, Eric, was born, completing their family. Bo and Mary purchased land in western Brantley County, in the community of Atkinson. Over the next 20 years, Bo built a two-story home of his own design that boasted two stories, four bedrooms, two baths and ample living spaces for his constantly growing brood. Oldest son Sammy married Alisha Stanfield of Jesup and they became parents of two children, Tammy and Clay. Middle son Randy married Wanda Paulk of Brunswick and they became parents of two children as well, Josh and April. Youngest son Eric married Suzanne Shockley of Apalachee and they became parents of three Miranda, Hailey and John Thomas. After three decades of faithful service to Hercules, in 1994, Bo retired from his prestigious role of Maintenance Manager and pondered what to do next.
He'd always loved working with machines, his hands comfortable around tools that turned raw materials into something useful. He built a pie safe for his wife and after his three daughters-in-law admired his craftsmanship, he built one for each of them. Turning his attention to remodeling homes, Bo found his new niche. His artistry and attention to detail was featured in local newspapers after he restored two homes in Brantley County that had been built from Sears & Roebuck kits at the turn of the 20th century.
Bo's life centered around servitude, which was centered around his deep and abiding Christian faith. He and Mary were charter members at King Memorial Baptist Church, with Bo as the primary designer and builder of the sanctuary. He was also a deacon for many years. Never was he afraid to pray over his family or share the gospel. His belief in the power of the Holy Trinity brought him great comfort during his life. When Sammy's daughter Tammy was lost in a tragic car accident, Bo prayed for peace. When Randy's wife Wanda lost her battle with cancer, Bo prayed for solace. When his grandchildren joined the church, Bo prayed for their protection. When his great-grandchildren were born, Bo prayed for time to enjoy them.
Of his siblings, Bo leaves behind four younger sisters Jackie Carlin, Wannelle Williams, Nita Tompkins and Debbie Davis. His three sons Sammy, Randy and Eric will continue honing the machinist skills they learned from their father. His surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clay and son Ty, Josh and Ashley (Rewis) and their sons Garrett and Zane, April and Dan Music and their children Braxton and Braylee, Miranda, Hailey & JT will fondly share stories and antics of their "Pop Pop" for years to come. Bo's numerous nieces and nephews will recall their uncle's generosity.
Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing, and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
Farewell services for Bo Hendricks will begin Monday. Mary, along with the family, will receive visitors at Frye Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. King Memorial Baptist Church will host the funeral service, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Bo will be laid to rest in Knox Cemetery. Steve Beal, pastor of Lulaton Baptist Church where Bo and Mary are members, and Mike Yawn, pastor of King Memorial for many years, will conduct the service. Pallbearers will be Sammy Hendricks, Randy Hendricks, Eric Hendricks, Josh Hendricks, JT Hendricks and Dan Music.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 17, 2020