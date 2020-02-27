|
Bobbie Jean Whittington
Bobbie Jean Thomas Bach Whittington, 84, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.
Bobbie Jean was born in Winter Haven, Fla., to parents Clyde and Pat Thomas. In her younger years, she enjoyed basketball and softball and coached both sports at one time. She worked as a licensed practical nurse at Brunswick Memorial Hospital prior to her retirement. She was an active member of Golden Isles Church of God, where she previously sang in the choir. She also enjoyed being a member of the Prime Timers Senior Citizens group and enjoyed the many trips she took with the Trailblazers, another group at the church. Bobbie Jean loved flowers, enjoyed freshwater fishing, playing bridge and spending time with her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Whittington; father, Clyde Thomas; mother, Pat Holton Thomas Henderson; and stepfather, Obie Henderson.
She is survived by a son, Rickey Bach (Connie) of Brunswick; two daughters, Pam Bach Bonagura of New York and Patti Bach Griffin (Jim) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Bach, Rickey Bach Jr., Brian Bach, Adam Bonagura, Stacey Watkins, Tammy Stevens and Jeff Griffin; and 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin Bach, Lily Bach, Ruby Kate Bach, Caroline Rose Bach, Rickey Bach III, Harper Rose Bonagura, Lincoln Bonagura, Carter Watkins, Jaxon Watkins, Gabriel Griffin and Lance Griffin.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Tatum, Pastor Nathan Smith and Wayne Hutcheson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Bach, Gavin Bach, Adam Bonagura, Jeff Griffin, Kurt Hinson, Malik Watkins and Greg Whitesides. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Whitesides, Zachary Whitesides, the Prime Timers Seniors Group and the Trailblazers Seniors Group.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for the wonderful care their mother received during her illness.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 27, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 27, 2020